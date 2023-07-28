In the series opener on Friday, July 28, Joe Musgrove will take the hill for the San Diego Padres (49-54) as they square off against the Texas Rangers (60-43), who will counter with Dane Dunning. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at PETCO Park.

The Padres have been listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rangers (+135). The matchup's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (9-3, 3.25 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (8-3, 3.26 ERA)

Rangers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 75 times this season and won 39, or 52%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Padres have a 16-18 record (winning 47.1% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Padres went 4-4 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), San Diego combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Rangers have won in 17, or 53.1%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 4-4 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Josh Jung 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 5th 2nd Win AL West -130 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.