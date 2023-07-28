Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .684 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on July 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Astros.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)



Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .803, fueled by an OBP of .346 and a team-best slugging percentage of .457 this season.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 49th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.

Semien enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .429 with two homers.

Semien has picked up a hit in 77 of 103 games this season, with multiple hits 34 times.

He has hit a long ball in 14.6% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has picked up an RBI in 41.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 62 times this season (60.2%), including 14 games with multiple runs (13.6%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 49 .277 AVG .282 .341 OBP .350 .450 SLG .464 23 XBH 21 7 HR 8 28 RBI 35 26/23 K/BB 37/21 5 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings