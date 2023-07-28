Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia -- batting .235 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on July 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
He collected four RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Astros.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas in total hits (99) this season while batting .259 with 47 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- In 63 of 100 games this year (63.0%) Garcia has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (24.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 22.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has had an RBI in 45 games this season (45.0%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (22.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 51.0% of his games this season (51 of 100), with two or more runs 18 times (18.0%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|47
|.287
|AVG
|.230
|.363
|OBP
|.300
|.590
|SLG
|.433
|27
|XBH
|20
|16
|HR
|9
|48
|RBI
|36
|50/20
|K/BB
|57/20
|2
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Padres have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (9-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Padres, his 17th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.25, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
