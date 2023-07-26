Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (58-44) will match up against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (59-43) at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, July 26. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Rangers have +150 odds to upset. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (8-6, 2.94 ERA) vs Andrew Heaney - TEX (6-6, 4.58 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 39 out of the 66 games, or 59.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have a 19-8 record (winning 70.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Astros have a 6-3 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (51.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Jung 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Adolis García 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -125 - 1st

