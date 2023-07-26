The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien hit the field against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Wednesday, in the final game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

The Rangers have been listed as +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Astros (-185).

Rangers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -185 +150 - - - - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rangers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Rangers matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have come away with 16 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Texas has entered three games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and is 2-1 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 52 of its 101 games with a total.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 8-2-0 against the spread.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-20 25-23 27-15 32-27 42-32 17-10

