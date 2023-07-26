Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (.211 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .272 with 21 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Jung has picked up a hit in 72 of 99 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has had at least one RBI in 35.4% of his games this season (35 of 99), with two or more RBI 17 times (17.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 42.4% of his games this season (42 of 99), with two or more runs 19 times (19.2%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|47
|.267
|AVG
|.276
|.340
|OBP
|.306
|.455
|SLG
|.513
|18
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|11
|31
|RBI
|30
|66/19
|K/BB
|58/8
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 2.94 ERA and 133 strikeouts through 122 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old's 2.94 ERA ranks fifth, 1.095 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
