Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .394 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, July 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas with 98 hits, batting .260 this season with 46 extra-base hits.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 65th in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

In 62.6% of his 99 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 21.2% of his games in 2023 (21 of 99), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has had an RBI in 44 games this year (44.4%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (21.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 50 games this season (50.5%), including 18 multi-run games (18.2%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 46 .287 AVG .231 .363 OBP .302 .590 SLG .423 27 XBH 19 16 HR 8 48 RBI 32 50/20 K/BB 56/20 2 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings