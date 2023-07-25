The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Astros.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: J.P. France

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 21 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .275.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.

Jung has picked up a hit in 73.5% of his 98 games this year, with at least two hits in 29.6% of them.

Looking at the 98 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (17.3%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has had at least one RBI in 35.7% of his games this season (35 of 98), with two or more RBI 17 times (17.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 42 of 98 games this year, he has scored, and 19 of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 46 .267 AVG .282 .340 OBP .312 .455 SLG .523 18 XBH 24 9 HR 11 31 RBI 30 66/19 K/BB 56/8 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings