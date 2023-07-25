The Texas Rangers and Ezequiel Duran (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .297 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 14 walks.

Duran has recorded a hit in 50 of 78 games this season (64.1%), including 25 multi-hit games (32.1%).

In 13 games this season, he has gone deep (16.7%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 24 games this season (30.8%), Duran has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (15.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 of 78 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 33 .326 AVG .264 .378 OBP .294 .590 SLG .419 18 XBH 13 10 HR 3 25 RBI 13 42/12 K/BB 35/2 1 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings