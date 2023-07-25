Brad Miller Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Brad Miller -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on July 25 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Brad Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Brad Miller At The Plate
- Miller is hitting .226 with four doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- In 11 of 25 games this season, Miller has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- In five games this season, Miller has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six games this year (24.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Brad Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|.286
|AVG
|.160
|.429
|OBP
|.241
|.464
|SLG
|.240
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|5/7
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.73 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- France (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.13 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up a 3.13 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
