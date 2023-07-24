Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Travis Jankowski (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski has nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 23 walks while batting .312.
- In 66.0% of his 53 games this season, Jankowski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 53 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (26.4%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (7.5%).
- In 37.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|22
|.322
|AVG
|.299
|.421
|OBP
|.382
|.411
|SLG
|.388
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|6
|10/14
|K/BB
|17/9
|11
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Bielak (5-5) takes the mound for the Astros in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.46 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.46 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing batters.
