Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros hit the field on Monday at Minute Maid Park against Jon Gray, who is starting for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 137 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

Texas ranks second in the majors with a .461 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers lead baseball with a .273 batting average.

No team has scored more than the 580 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have the best on-base percentage (.341) in baseball this year.

The Rangers rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Texas has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.12 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.232 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Gray (6-5) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed eight hits in 4 1/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

In 18 starts, Gray has pitched through or past the fifth inning 15 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Rays W 5-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 7/19/2023 Rays W 5-1 Home Jon Gray Zack Littell 7/21/2023 Dodgers L 11-5 Home Andrew Heaney Tony Gonsolin 7/22/2023 Dodgers L 16-3 Home Dane Dunning Bobby Miller 7/23/2023 Dodgers W 8-4 Home Martín Pérez Emmet Sheehan 7/24/2023 Astros - Away Jon Gray Brandon Bielak 7/25/2023 Astros - Away Jon Gray J.P. France 7/26/2023 Astros - Away Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 7/28/2023 Padres - Away Dane Dunning - 7/29/2023 Padres - Away Martín Pérez Joe Musgrove 7/30/2023 Padres - Away Jon Gray Yu Darvish

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.