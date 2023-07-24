Monday's game between the Houston Astros (56-44) and Texas Rangers (59-41) matching up at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on July 24.

The probable starters are Jon Gray (6-5) for the Rangers and Brandon Bielak (5-5) for the Astros.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 65 times and won 39, or 60%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 39-26 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

No team has scored more than the 580 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule