On Monday, Ezequiel Duran (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Dodgers.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .297 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 13 walks.

In 63.6% of his games this season (49 of 77), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (32.5%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's homered in 13 of them (16.9%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has an RBI in 24 of 77 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.9% of his games this season (33 of 77), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 32 .326 AVG .264 .378 OBP .290 .590 SLG .424 18 XBH 13 10 HR 3 25 RBI 13 42/12 K/BB 35/1 1 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings