How to Watch the Rangers vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 23
Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will hit the field against the Los Angeles Dodgers and starter Emmet Sheehan on Sunday. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET at Globe Life Field.
Rangers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers' 137 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.
- Texas ranks second in the majors with a .462 team slugging percentage.
- No team has a better batting average than the .273 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.
- Texas leads MLB with 572 runs scored this season.
- The Rangers have the best on-base percentage (.341) in baseball this year.
- The Rangers rank 14th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.
- Texas averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Texas has pitched to a 4.12 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.
- The Rangers have a combined 1.234 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Martin Perez (7-3) for his 19th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
- He has eight quality starts in 18 chances this season.
- Perez has 14 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/17/2023
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Shane McClanahan
|7/18/2023
|Rays
|W 5-3
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Taj Bradley
|7/19/2023
|Rays
|W 5-1
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Zack Littell
|7/21/2023
|Dodgers
|L 11-5
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Tony Gonsolin
|7/22/2023
|Dodgers
|L 16-3
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Bobby Miller
|7/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Hunter Brown
|7/25/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Brandon Bielak
|7/26/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|J.P. France
|7/28/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|-
|7/29/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Joe Musgrove
