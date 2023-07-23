Josh Jung -- batting .270 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, on July 23 at 2:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 21 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 27 walks while batting .273.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 41st in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Jung has reached base via a hit in 70 games this season (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

In 16 games this year, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).

Jung has driven in a run in 33 games this season (34.4%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (42.7%), including multiple runs in 18 games.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 45 .267 AVG .279 .341 OBP .310 .460 SLG .511 18 XBH 23 9 HR 10 30 RBI 28 64/19 K/BB 53/8 0 SB 1

