Portugal and the Netherlands will make their 2023 Women's World Cup debuts in a match that begins at 3:30 AM ET on Sunday, July 23.

The matchup featuring the Netherlands and Portugal will be airing on Fox Sports 1.

How to Watch the Netherlands vs. Portugal

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Dunedin, New Zealand
  • Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium

The Netherlands Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Portugal July 23 - Home
United States July 26 - Away
Vietnam August 1 - Away

Netherlands' Recent Performance

  • The Netherlands advanced to the final of the 2019 World Cup, and was defeated by the United States 2-0.
  • Vivianne Miedema collected three goals in the tournament.
  • In addition, Sherida Spitse was also good for three assists.
  • This year, the Netherlands has played one match against a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team, a 1-0 loss to Germany. In 2022 it went 5-2-4 against World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +5.

Netherlands' 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Daphne van Domselaar #1
  • Lynn Wilms #2
  • Stefanie van der Gragt #3
  • Aniek Nouwen #4
  • Merel van Dongen #5
  • Jill Roord #6
  • Lineth Beerensteyn #7
  • Sherida Spitse #8
  • Katja Snoeijs #9
  • Danielle van de Donk #10
  • Lieke Martens #11
  • Jill Baijings #12
  • Renate Jansen #13
  • Jackie Groenen #14
  • Caitlin Dijkstra #15
  • Lize Kop #16
  • Victoria Pelova #17
  • Kerstin Casparij #18
  • Wieke Kaptein #19
  • Dominique Janssen #20
  • Damaris Egurrola #21
  • Esmee Brugts #22
  • Jacintha Weimar #23

Portugal Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Netherlands July 23 - Away
Vietnam July 27 - Home
United States August 1 - Home

Portugal's Recent Performance

  • Portugal was not one of the 24 squads that played in the 2019 World Cup, as it did not qualify.
  • Portugal went 3-2-4 in 2022 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 13 goals and giving up 17. This year, its record is 1-1-1 against fellow World Cup squads (six goals scored, two allowed).
  • Portugal's last game against a World Cup team came earlier in 2023, when it drew with England 0-0 on July 1.

Portugal's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Ines Pereira #1
  • Catarina Amado #2
  • Lucia Alves #3
  • Silvia Rebelo #4
  • Joana Marchao #5
  • Andreia Jacinto #6
  • Ana Rute #7
  • Andreia Norton #8
  • Ana Borges #9
  • Jessica Silva #10
  • Tatiana Pinto #11
  • Patricia Morais #12
  • Fatima Pinto #13
  • Dolores Silva #14
  • Carole Costa #15
  • Diana Silva #16
  • Ana Seica #17
  • Carolina Mendes #18
  • Diana Gomes #19
  • Francisca Nazareth #20
  • Ana Capeta #21
  • Rute Costa #22
  • Telma Encarnacao #23

