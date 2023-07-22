Bobby Miller will toe the rubber for the Los Angeles Dodgers (56-40) on Saturday, July 22 versus the Texas Rangers (58-40), who will answer with Dane Dunning. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Dodgers (-135). The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (5-1, 4.25 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (8-2, 2.91 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Rangers and Dodgers game but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (+110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $21.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Adolis García get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 47, or 59.5%, of the 79 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 36-27 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they went 5-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have been victorious in 15, or 53.6%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 5-10 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rangers vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Will Smith 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Corey Seager 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+125) Josh Jung 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Adolis García 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West -184 - 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.