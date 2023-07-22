How to Watch the Rangers vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 22
Bobby Miller will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.
Rangers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers' 136 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.
- Texas ranks second in the majors with a .462 team slugging percentage.
- The Rangers lead baseball with a .273 batting average.
- Texas leads MLB with 569 runs scored this season.
- No team gets on base better than the Rangers, who have a league-best .342 OBP this season.
- The Rangers rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- Texas averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.1) in the majors this season.
- Texas has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.
- The Rangers have a combined 1.218 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dane Dunning (8-2) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- He has seven quality starts in 13 chances this season.
- Dunning will look to pitch five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.
- He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/16/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-5
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Tanner Bibee
|7/17/2023
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Shane McClanahan
|7/18/2023
|Rays
|W 5-3
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Taj Bradley
|7/19/2023
|Rays
|W 5-1
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Zack Littell
|7/21/2023
|Dodgers
|L 11-5
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Tony Gonsolin
|7/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Bobby Miller
|7/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Hunter Brown
|7/25/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Brandon Bielak
|7/26/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|J.P. France
|7/28/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|-
