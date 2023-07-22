Bobby Miller will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 136 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

Texas ranks second in the majors with a .462 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers lead baseball with a .273 batting average.

Texas leads MLB with 569 runs scored this season.

No team gets on base better than the Rangers, who have a league-best .342 OBP this season.

The Rangers rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Texas averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.1) in the majors this season.

Texas has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.

The Rangers have a combined 1.218 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning (8-2) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has seven quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Dunning will look to pitch five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Guardians W 6-5 Home Martín Pérez Tanner Bibee 7/17/2023 Rays W 3-2 Home Dane Dunning Shane McClanahan 7/18/2023 Rays W 5-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 7/19/2023 Rays W 5-1 Home Jon Gray Zack Littell 7/21/2023 Dodgers L 11-5 Home Andrew Heaney Tony Gonsolin 7/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Dane Dunning Bobby Miller 7/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Martín Pérez Emmet Sheehan 7/24/2023 Astros - Away Nathan Eovaldi Hunter Brown 7/25/2023 Astros - Away Jon Gray Brandon Bielak 7/26/2023 Astros - Away Andrew Heaney J.P. France 7/28/2023 Padres - Away Dane Dunning -

