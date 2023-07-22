Rangers vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 22
Saturday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (58-40) going head to head against the Los Angeles Dodgers (56-40) at 4:05 PM ET (on July 22). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.
The probable starters are Bobby Miller (5-1) for the Dodgers and Dane Dunning (8-2) for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Dodgers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.
- When it comes to the total, Texas and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 contests.
- The Rangers have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (53.6%) in those contests.
- This season, Texas has been victorious five times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Texas scores the most runs in baseball (569 total, 5.8 per game).
- Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 16
|Guardians
|W 6-5
|Martín Pérez vs Tanner Bibee
|July 17
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Dane Dunning vs Shane McClanahan
|July 18
|Rays
|W 5-3
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Taj Bradley
|July 19
|Rays
|W 5-1
|Jon Gray vs Zack Littell
|July 21
|Dodgers
|L 11-5
|Andrew Heaney vs Tony Gonsolin
|July 22
|Dodgers
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Bobby Miller
|July 23
|Dodgers
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Emmet Sheehan
|July 24
|@ Astros
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Hunter Brown
|July 25
|@ Astros
|-
|Jon Gray vs Brandon Bielak
|July 26
|@ Astros
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs J.P. France
|July 28
|@ Padres
|-
|Dane Dunning vs TBA
