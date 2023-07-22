Saturday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (58-40) going head to head against the Los Angeles Dodgers (56-40) at 4:05 PM ET (on July 22). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Bobby Miller (5-1) for the Dodgers and Dane Dunning (8-2) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 contests.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (53.6%) in those contests.

This season, Texas has been victorious five times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (569 total, 5.8 per game).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Rangers Schedule