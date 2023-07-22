Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcus Semien -- hitting .257 with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on July 22 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Explore More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .444, fueled by 42 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 41st in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and 60th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Semien has gotten a hit in 72 of 98 games this season (73.5%), with at least two hits on 31 occasions (31.6%).
- He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (13 of 98), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40 games this year (40.8%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 59.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.3%.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|46
|.280
|AVG
|.264
|.346
|OBP
|.335
|.445
|SLG
|.442
|22
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|7
|26
|RBI
|33
|26/23
|K/BB
|36/21
|5
|SB
|4
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Miller (5-1) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.25 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 4.25 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
