On Saturday, Leody Taveras (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .284 with 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and 47th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Taveras has picked up a hit in 51 of 83 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 83), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Taveras has driven in a run in 25 games this year (30.1%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 34 of 83 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .281 AVG .288 .323 OBP .337 .486 SLG .438 14 XBH 15 8 HR 3 24 RBI 19 33/8 K/BB 30/12 6 SB 4

Dodgers Pitching Rankings