From July 20-23, Joaquin Niemann will hit the course at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, United Kingdom to play in the 2023 The Open Championship. It's a par-71 that spans 7,383 yards, with a purse of $16,500,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Niemann at The Open Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Joaquin Niemann Insights

Niemann has finished better than par 11 times and carded 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 18 rounds played.

Niemann has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five events, Niemann has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, Niemann has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average three times.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 16 -6 277 0 5 0 1 $2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

Niemann has had an average finish of 56th at this tournament in three appearances, including a personal best 53rd-place.

Niemann made the cut in two of his past three entries in this event.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club will play at 7,383 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,005.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club has had an average tournament score of -3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Niemann will take to the 7,383-yard course this week at Royal Liverpool Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,415 yards during the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -1. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -3.

Niemann's Last Time Out

Niemann was rather mediocre over the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging 3.15 strokes to finish in the 52nd percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 72nd percentile on par 4s at the U.S. Open, averaging 4.08 strokes on those 40 holes.

Niemann shot better than 61% of the golfers at the U.S. Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.83.

Niemann carded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Niemann recorded five bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.6).

Niemann's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open were more than the field average (4.1).

At that last outing, Niemann's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Niemann ended the U.S. Open outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with four on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Niemann bettered the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards Niemann Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.