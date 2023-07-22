Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Adolis Garcia (on the back of going 1-for-2 with a double) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Dodgers.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas in total hits (97) this season while batting .261 with 46 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 64th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 63rd and he is 15th in slugging.
- In 62.9% of his 97 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 21.6% of his games in 2023 (21 of 97), and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 45.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 21.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.
- In 51.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 18 games with multiple runs (18.6%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|45
|.289
|AVG
|.230
|.362
|OBP
|.303
|.593
|SLG
|.427
|27
|XBH
|19
|16
|HR
|8
|48
|RBI
|32
|50/20
|K/BB
|55/20
|2
|SB
|4
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.25 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.25 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
