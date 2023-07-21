Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Marcus Semien, Mookie Betts and others in the Texas Rangers-Los Angeles Dodgers matchup at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Heaney Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney (6-6) for his 19th start of the season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Heaney has made 13 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has made 18 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians Jul. 15 5.1 6 0 0 4 1 at Nationals Jul. 8 3.0 8 8 7 4 1 vs. Astros Jul. 2 5.0 3 0 0 8 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 26 5.2 6 6 6 5 3 at White Sox Jun. 19 5.2 5 2 2 6 0

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Semien Stats

Semien has 111 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 44 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .275/.344/.448 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 18 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Rays Jul. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 16 1-for-2 3 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 15 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 21 doubles, 24 home runs, 38 walks and 80 RBI (96 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .259/.330/.511 so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Betts Stats

Betts has 100 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .279/.380/.574 so far this year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 18 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jul. 15 4-for-4 2 1 1 7 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 34 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 46 walks and 64 RBI (122 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He's slashed .323/.404/.558 on the year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 19 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 18 3-for-4 2 0 1 4 0 at Orioles Jul. 17 3-for-5 2 0 0 6 0 at Mets Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

