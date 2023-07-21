The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim will take the field against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 134 total home runs.

Texas ranks second in MLB, slugging .462.

The Rangers have an MLB-high .274 batting average.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (564 total, 5.8 per game).

The Rangers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.

Texas' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.206).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney (6-6) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up six hits.

Heaney heads into this matchup with six quality starts under his belt this year.

Heaney enters the matchup with 13 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Home Andrew Heaney Gavin Williams 7/16/2023 Guardians W 6-5 Home Martín Pérez Tanner Bibee 7/17/2023 Rays W 3-2 Home Dane Dunning Shane McClanahan 7/18/2023 Rays W 5-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 7/19/2023 Rays W 5-1 Home Jon Gray Zack Littell 7/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Andrew Heaney Tony Gonsolin 7/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Dane Dunning Bobby Miller 7/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Martín Pérez Emmet Sheehan 7/24/2023 Astros - Away Nathan Eovaldi Hunter Brown 7/25/2023 Astros - Away Jon Gray Brandon Bielak 7/26/2023 Astros - Away Andrew Heaney J.P. France

