MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Friday, July 21
For Friday's MLB action, here is a breakdown of all of the day's probable pitchers, headlined by a matchup between Framber Valdez's Astros and JP Sears' Athletics.
Read on to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the schedule for July 21.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Cardinals at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (7-5) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will look to Justin Steele (9-3) when the teams face off Friday.
|STL: Flaherty
|CHC: Steele
|18 (98.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (97.1 IP)
|4.29
|ERA
|2.96
|8.8
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -125
- STL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (3-4) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Reese Olson (1-3) when the teams play Friday.
|SD: Lugo
|DET: Olson
|13 (69 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (38.2 IP)
|3.78
|ERA
|3.96
|8.3
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Padres at Tigers
- SD Odds to Win: -145
- DET Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Padres at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (6-4) to the mound as they play the Rays, who will look to Zach Eflin (10-5) when the clubs face off Friday.
|BAL: Bradish
|TB: Eflin
|17 (91.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (105.1 IP)
|3.05
|ERA
|3.59
|8.6
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -155
- BAL Odds to Win: +130
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Peter Lambert (0-0) to the bump as they play the Marlins, who will look to Braxton Garrett (5-2) when the teams play on Friday.
|COL: Lambert
|MIA: Garrett
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (97 IP)
|-
|ERA
|3.90
|-
|K/9
|9.8
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -225
- COL Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Alec Marsh (0-3) to the mound as they take on the Yankees, who will look to Clarke Schmidt (5-6) when the teams play on Friday.
|KC: Marsh
|NYY: Schmidt
|3 (15 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (94 IP)
|5.40
|ERA
|4.31
|12.6
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Royals at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -200
- KC Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Royals at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Wood (4-3) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will counter with Jake Irvin (2-5) when the teams meet Friday.
|SF: Wood
|WSH: Irvin
|14 (53.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (61.2 IP)
|4.53
|ERA
|5.11
|8.4
|K/9
|6.4
Vegas Odds for Giants at Nationals
- SF Odds to Win: -155
- WSH Odds to Win: +130
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Giants at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (7-5) to the hill as they take on the Red Sox, who will look to Kutter Crawford (4-4) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.
|NYM: Senga
|BOS: Crawford
|17 (95.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (67.1 IP)
|3.20
|ERA
|3.61
|11.5
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Mets at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -120
- NYM Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Mets at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (5-2) to the hill as they play the Reds, who will hand the ball to Ben Lively (4-5) when the clubs play on Friday.
|ARI: Henry
|CIN: Lively
|15 (78.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (55.2 IP)
|3.89
|ERA
|3.72
|6.4
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Reds
- CIN Odds to Win: -120
- ARI Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Reds
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (2-4) to the bump as they take on the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Gavin Williams (1-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.
|PHI: Suarez
|CLE: Williams
|12 (68 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (29.2 IP)
|3.84
|ERA
|3.94
|8.2
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Guardians
- PHI Odds to Win: -125
- CLE Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (5-3) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will look to Andrew Heaney (6-6) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.
|LAD: Gonsolin
|TEX: Heaney
|14 (72.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (91.1 IP)
|3.72
|ERA
|4.43
|7.1
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -115
- LAD Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Mike Soroka (1-1) to the mound as they play the Brewers, who will counter with Freddy Peralta (6-7) for the game between the teams on Friday.
|ATL: Soroka
|MIL: Peralta
|5 (23.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (98 IP)
|5.40
|ERA
|4.32
|7.3
|K/9
|10.4
Vegas Odds for Braves at Brewers
- ATL Odds to Win: -125
- MIL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Braves at Brewers
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Lance Lynn (6-8) to the mound as they take on the Twins, who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan (8-6) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.
|CHW: Lynn
|MIN: Ryan
|19 (108.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (112.1 IP)
|6.06
|ERA
|3.77
|11.0
|K/9
|10.5
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -165
- CHW Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Twins
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (3-10) to the hill as they face the Angels, who will hand the ball to Shohei Ohtani (7-5) for the game between the clubs Friday.
|PIT: Oviedo
|LAA: Ohtani
|19 (107.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (105.1 IP)
|4.53
|ERA
|3.59
|8.1
|K/9
|11.9
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -210
- PIT Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Valdez (7-6) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will look to Sears (1-6) when the clubs play on Friday.
|HOU: Valdez
|OAK: Sears
|18 (117.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (106 IP)
|2.76
|ERA
|3.91
|9.9
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Astros at Athletics
- HOU Odds to Win: -275
- OAK Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (7-3) to the hill as they face the Mariners, who will give the start to Bryce Miller (6-3) for the game between the teams on Friday.
|TOR: Kikuchi
|SEA: Miller
|19 (98 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (64 IP)
|4.13
|ERA
|3.66
|9.2
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -135
- TOR Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Mariners
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.