Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and three RBI), battle starter Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Discover More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .448, fueled by 42 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 37th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
- Semien has recorded a hit in 72 of 97 games this year (74.2%), including 31 multi-hit games (32.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.4% of his games in 2023 (13 of 97), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.2% of his games this season, Semien has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (13.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 59.8% of his games this season (58 of 97), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (13.4%) he has scored more than once.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|46
|.285
|AVG
|.264
|.352
|OBP
|.335
|.454
|SLG
|.442
|22
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|7
|26
|RBI
|33
|26/23
|K/BB
|36/21
|5
|SB
|4
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Gonsolin (5-3) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.72 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .196 against him.
