Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Wander Franco and others are listed when the Texas Rangers host the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Rays Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jon Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Gray Stats

The Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-5) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

He has eight quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

The 31-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 24th, 1.141 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 56th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians Jul. 14 6.0 5 4 4 4 3 at Red Sox Jul. 5 6.0 9 4 3 2 3 vs. Astros Jun. 30 6.0 7 5 5 4 2 at Yankees Jun. 24 5.0 3 1 1 4 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 18 2.1 6 6 6 2 3

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Semien Stats

Semien has 111 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 44 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .278/.347/.453 so far this year.

Semien will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .438 with two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 18 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Rays Jul. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 16 1-for-2 3 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 15 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 14 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 21 doubles, 24 home runs, 38 walks and 80 RBI (96 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashing .262/.331/.515 on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 14 3-for-5 3 1 3 6 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Franco Stats

Franco has 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 45 RBI (98 total hits). He has swiped 28 bases.

He's slashed .272/.337/.447 on the season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals Jul. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 93 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 48 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .278/.382/.472 so far this year.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 18 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Rangers Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Royals Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 15 3-for-5 0 0 1 5 0 at Royals Jul. 15 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

