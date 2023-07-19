Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (60-38) will visit Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (57-39) at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, July 19, with a start time of 2:05 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at -105.

Rangers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell - TB (0-1, 6.05 ERA) vs Jon Gray - TEX (6-5, 3.45 ERA)

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 54, or 67.5%, of the 80 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have a 54-26 record (winning 67.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays were favored on the moneyline in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Rangers have come away with 15 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rangers have been victorious 10 times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West -114 - 1st

