On Wednesday, Marcus Semien (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and three RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Rays.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .453, fueled by 42 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.

Semien is batting .438 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Semien has gotten a hit in 72 of 96 games this year (75.0%), including 31 multi-hit games (32.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has driven home a run in 40 games this year (41.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 58 games this year (60.4%), including 13 multi-run games (13.5%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 46 .291 AVG .264 .358 OBP .335 .463 SLG .442 22 XBH 20 6 HR 7 26 RBI 33 25/23 K/BB 36/21 5 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings