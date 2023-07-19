Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corey Seager -- with a slugging percentage of .750 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on July 19 at 2:05 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Rays.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .348 with 28 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.
- Seager has picked up a hit in 52 of 64 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.
- He has gone deep in 21.9% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Seager has picked up an RBI in 48.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (48.4%), including 12 multi-run games (18.8%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|27
|.373
|AVG
|.316
|.442
|OBP
|.368
|.690
|SLG
|.535
|27
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|5
|32
|RBI
|25
|25/19
|K/BB
|25/10
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.71 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Littell (0-1) takes the mound for the Rays to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday, July 9 -- the right-hander threw two innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
