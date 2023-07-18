Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Travis Jankowski -- hitting .394 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .321 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks.
- Jankowski is batting .333 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Jankowski has gotten a hit in 32 of 48 games this year (66.7%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (20.8%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Jankowski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (35.4%), including multiple runs in six games.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|.342
|AVG
|.299
|.448
|OBP
|.382
|.438
|SLG
|.388
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|6
|6/12
|K/BB
|17/9
|9
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 101 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Bradley gets the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.28 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday, July 8 against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.28, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .265 batting average against him.
