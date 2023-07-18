How to Watch the Rangers vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 18
Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will hit the field at Globe Life Field against the Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco on Tuesday.
Rangers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in baseball with 130 total home runs.
- Texas ranks second in MLB with a .461 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers have a league-best .274 batting average.
- Texas scores the most runs in baseball (554 total, 5.8 per game).
- The Rangers are the top team in baseball this season with a .342 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.
- Texas' pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas has a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.207).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, July 6 against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Eovaldi has 10 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Eovaldi is seeking his 19th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.5 innings per appearance on the mound.
- In six of his 18 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/9/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Patrick Corbin
|7/14/2023
|Guardians
|W 12-4
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Aaron Civale
|7/15/2023
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Gavin Williams
|7/16/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-5
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Tanner Bibee
|7/17/2023
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Shane McClanahan
|7/18/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Taj Bradley
|7/19/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Tony Gonsolin
|7/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Bobby Miller
|7/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Brandon Bielak
