Nathan Eovaldi takes the mound for the Texas Rangers on Tuesday against Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rays +115 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -140 +115 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 37 of the 62 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (59.7%).

Texas has gone 27-17 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (61.4% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Rangers a 58.3% chance to win.

Texas has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 48 times this season for a 48-40-6 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have covered 80% of their games this season, going 8-2-0 ATS.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-18 25-21 25-14 31-24 39-28 17-10

