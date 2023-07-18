Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nate Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 103 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .367.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 71 of 94 games this year (75.5%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (26.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 10 games this season (10.6%), homering in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 38.3% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 46.8% of his games this year (44 of 94), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (12.8%) he has scored more than once.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|46
|.296
|AVG
|.259
|.381
|OBP
|.352
|.495
|SLG
|.373
|21
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|2
|31
|RBI
|17
|43/25
|K/BB
|43/26
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.69 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, one per game).
- Bradley (5-5 with a 5.28 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, July 8 against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 22-year-old has an ERA of 5.28, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .265 against him.
