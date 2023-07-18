The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .275 with 20 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 38th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Jung has recorded a hit in 68 of 92 games this year (73.9%), including 27 multi-hit games (29.3%).

He has homered in 17.4% of his games in 2023 (16 of 92), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.9% of his games this year, Jung has notched at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (17.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (44.6%), including multiple runs in 18 games.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 45 .270 AVG .279 .339 OBP .310 .471 SLG .511 17 XBH 23 9 HR 10 30 RBI 28 61/16 K/BB 53/8 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings