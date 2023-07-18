Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Adolis Garcia (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas in total hits (96) this season while batting .264 with 45 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- In 63.8% of his 94 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- In 21 games this year, he has hit a long ball (22.3%, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Garcia has an RBI in 44 of 94 games this season, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 49 of 94 games this year, and more than once 18 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.296
|AVG
|.230
|.359
|OBP
|.303
|.608
|SLG
|.427
|26
|XBH
|19
|16
|HR
|8
|48
|RBI
|32
|49/17
|K/BB
|55/20
|2
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.69 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 101 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.28 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 8 against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 22-year-old has an ERA of 5.28, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .265 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.