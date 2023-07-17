On Monday, Nate Lowe (.293 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Guardians.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.368) this season, fueled by 102 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 34th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 70 of 93 games this season (75.3%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (26.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (10 of 93), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has an RBI in 36 of 93 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44 of 93 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 46 .297 AVG .259 .384 OBP .352 .500 SLG .373 21 XBH 16 8 HR 2 31 RBI 17 43/25 K/BB 43/26 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings