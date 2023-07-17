Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Marcus Semien, with a slugging percentage of .263 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Guardians.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.443) thanks to 41 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 70 of 94 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.
- In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.8%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Semien has driven home a run in 39 games this season (41.5%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 60.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.8%.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|46
|.281
|AVG
|.264
|.348
|OBP
|.335
|.444
|SLG
|.442
|21
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|33
|25/22
|K/BB
|36/21
|5
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 100 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Rays will send McClanahan (11-1) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday, July 1 against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.53), 31st in WHIP (1.167), and 22nd in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.
