Marcus Semien, with a slugging percentage of .263 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Guardians.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.443) thanks to 41 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.

Semien has picked up a hit in 70 of 94 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.

In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.8%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

Semien has driven home a run in 39 games this season (41.5%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 60.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.8%.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 46 .281 AVG .264 .348 OBP .335 .444 SLG .442 21 XBH 20 5 HR 7 25 RBI 33 25/22 K/BB 36/21 5 SB 4

