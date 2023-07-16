Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mitch Garver -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on July 16 at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has five doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .247.
- Garver has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this season (17 of 27), with at least two hits six times (22.2%).
- In 11.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this season (33.3%), Garver has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|9
|.254
|AVG
|.233
|.319
|OBP
|.343
|.460
|SLG
|.367
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|6
|23/6
|K/BB
|7/5
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 95 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians are sending Bibee (5-2) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.34 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, July 6 against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.34, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
