Troy Merritt is set for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club (par-70) in North Berwick, United Kingdom from July 13-16. The purse is $9,000,000.00.

Troy Merritt Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Merritt has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Merritt has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Merritt has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

Merritt has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 41 -6 278 0 11 1 1 $1M

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

Merritt has an average finishing position of 36th in his past three appearances at this event.

Merritt has two made cuts in his past three appearances at this tournament.

This course is set up to play at 7,237 yards, 223 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At The Renaissance Club, the scoring average is higher at +2 per tournament.

The Renaissance Club is 7,237 yards, 40 yards shorter than the average course Merritt has played in the past year (7,277).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the +2 average at this course.

Merritt's Last Time Out

Merritt was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 68th percentile of competitors.

His 3.86-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic was strong, putting him in the 80th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Merritt shot better than 63% of the competitors (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Merritt fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Merritt did not record a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

Merritt recorded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

At that last outing, Merritt's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Merritt finished the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 3.8.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Merritt finished without one.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards

