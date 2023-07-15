Saturday, Travis Jankowski and the Texas Rangers take on the Cleveland Guardians and Gavin Williams, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 8 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is hitting .323 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks.

Jankowski will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer during his last games.

Jankowski has had a hit in 30 of 46 games this year (65.2%), including multiple hits 10 times (21.7%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 46 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In 26.1% of his games this season, Jankowski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 17 of 46 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 22 .348 AVG .299 .463 OBP .382 .455 SLG .388 5 XBH 5 1 HR 0 13 RBI 6 5/12 K/BB 17/9 8 SB 4

