Aditi Ashook will be among those at the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club from July 13-16.

Looking to bet on Ashook at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Aditi Ashook Insights

Ashook has finished below par on seven occasions, completed her day without a bogey four times and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 19 rounds played.

She has posted a top-five score in two of her last 19 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Ashook has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 19 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Ashook has finished in the top 10 twice in her past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in one.

Ashook has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Ashook has made the cut seven times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 36 -2 280 0 12 3 4 $625,109

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Ashook last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

Highland Meadows Golf Club will play at 6,561 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,014.

Highland Meadows Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Highland Meadows Golf Club checks in at 6,561 yards, 44 yards longer than the average course Ashook has played in the past year (6,517 yards).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Ashook's Last Time Out

Ashook was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, averaging par to finish in the 74th percentile of the field.

Her 4.23-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open placed her in the 52nd percentile.

Ashook shot better than 68% of the field at the U.S. Women’s Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.94 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 5.02.

Ashook carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Ashook carded three bogeys or worse, which was equal to the field average.

Ashook's two birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were less than the field average (3.0).

In that most recent outing, Ashook's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (better than the field's average, 8.4).

Ashook ended the U.S. Women’s Open registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Ashook had one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 2.6.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards

