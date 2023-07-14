Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Guardians on July 14, 2023
Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Jose Ramirez and others are listed when the Texas Rangers host the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Jon Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Gray Stats
- The Rangers' Jon Gray (6-5) will make his 17th start of the season.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.
- Gray has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 31-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 19th, 1.129 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 50th.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 5
|6.0
|9
|4
|3
|2
|3
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 30
|6.0
|7
|5
|5
|4
|2
|at Yankees
|Jun. 24
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 18
|2.1
|6
|6
|6
|2
|3
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 7
|9.0
|4
|1
|1
|12
|0
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 104 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 40 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashing .271/.338/.438 so far this year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 6
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has collected 91 hits with 20 doubles, 23 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 75 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .261/.331/.517 so far this year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 53 RBI (96 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.
- He has a .286/.361/.503 slash line on the year.
- Ramirez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 39 walks and 27 RBI (94 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.
- He has a slash line of .263/.336/.349 so far this year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 6
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 5
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
