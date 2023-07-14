Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nate Lowe is back in action for the Texas Rangers versus Aaron Civale and the Cleveland GuardiansJuly 14 at 8:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-3 against the Nationals.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .360 this season while batting .270 with 49 walks and 55 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 49th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.
- In 68 of 90 games this season (75.6%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).
- Looking at the 90 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (10.0%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34 games this year (37.8%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 46.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|46
|.281
|AVG
|.259
|.369
|OBP
|.352
|.474
|SLG
|.373
|19
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|2
|28
|RBI
|17
|41/23
|K/BB
|43/26
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 91 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Civale (3-2 with a 2.56 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.56, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
