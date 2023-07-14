Friday, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers play the Cleveland Guardians and Aaron Civale, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Nationals) he went 2-for-3.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .280 with 19 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 24 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Jung will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers during his last outings.

In 73.9% of his games this year (65 of 88), Jung has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (30.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 16 games this season, he has homered (18.2%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 36.4% of his games this year, Jung has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (17.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored a run in 41 games this season, with multiple runs 18 times.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 45 .280 AVG .279 .354 OBP .310 .497 SLG .511 16 XBH 23 9 HR 10 28 RBI 28 53/16 K/BB 53/8 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings