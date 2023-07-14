Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corey Seager is available when the Texas Rangers battle Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager has 26 doubles, 12 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .353.
- Seager has had a hit in 48 of 59 games this season (81.4%), including multiple hits 23 times (39.0%).
- In 12 games this season, he has gone deep (20.3%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Seager has driven home a run in 29 games this year (49.2%), including more than one RBI in 18.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 28 of 59 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|.387
|AVG
|.316
|.451
|OBP
|.368
|.685
|SLG
|.535
|23
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|25
|21/16
|K/BB
|25/10
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
- Civale (3-2 with a 2.56 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.56, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
