Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adolis Garcia is available when the Texas Rangers take on Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Nationals.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 91 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .261 with 43 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 72nd and he is 12th in slugging.
- Garcia has reached base via a hit in 58 games this season (of 90 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (20 of 90), and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 41 games this season (45.6%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (22.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 52.2% of his games this year (47 of 90), he has scored, and in 17 of those games (18.9%) he has scored more than once.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|45
|.294
|AVG
|.230
|.359
|OBP
|.303
|.612
|SLG
|.427
|24
|XBH
|19
|15
|HR
|8
|43
|RBI
|32
|43/16
|K/BB
|55/20
|2
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Civale (3-2) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.56 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 2.56 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .207 to opposing hitters.
