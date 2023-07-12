There are two matches in Wimbledon (grass) quarterfinals today, highlighted by No. 6-ranked Ons Jabeur versus No. 3 Elena Rybakina. All the tennis can be found via live stream.

Wimbledon Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: July 12

Watch on Fubo! Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch Wimbledon Today - July 12

Match Round Match Time Madison Keys vs. Aryna Sabalenka Quarterfinal 8:00 AM ET Ons Jabeur vs. Elena Rybakina Quarterfinal 8:30 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Jabeur vs. Rybakina

Jabeur has won one title so far this year, and her overall record is 18-8.

Rybakina has gone 34-9 through 12 tournaments this year, and has captured two tournament titles.

In her 26 matches this year across all court surfaces, Jabeur has played an average of 20 games.

In her seven matches on grass this year, Jabeur has played an average of 18.9 games.

Jabeur has won 68.1% of her service games this year, and 44.1% of her return games.

Rybakina has played 43 matches this year across all court types, averaging 19.5 games per match and winning 58.0% of those games.

Through six matches on grass this year, Rybakina averages 19.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set with a 61.7% game winning percentage.

Rybakina is 342-for-420 in service games (to compile a winning percentage of 81.4%) and 145-for-420 in return games (34.5%) on all surfaces.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Marketa Vondrousova Jessica Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 Quarterfinal Elina Svitolina Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-7, 6-2 Quarterfinal

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.